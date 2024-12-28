Advertisment

With three big players out of the squad in a blink of an eye, India had a huge gap to fill but thanks to the Indian Premier League (IPL), they had some options which not only filled those places but came out flying under 360-degree player and new skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

Advertisment

India T20I Team Results After World Cup Win

India vs Zimbabwe (won 4-1)

Advertisment

The series started with a shocker of loss but India, under make-shift skipper and potentially future one, gathered pieces quickly to win the next four games. The highlight of the series was Abhishek Sharma at the top and multi-dimensional abilities of Shivam Dube.

India vs Sri Lanka (3-0)

India won the first T20I by scoring in excess of 200 runs in the first innings - second time in five games and they countered rain to score quickly to win the second one. The third game was a humdinger before India won the super over. The highlight was Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi further cementing their place in the new set up as it showed the mettle to hold the nerves in crucial situations.

India vs Bangladesh (3-0)

India won the first T20I by seven wickets, scored 221 in the second match and 297 - the highest T20I score by a full member in the third T20I. Bangladesh had no answers to India's batting powered by find of the series all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and Sanju Samson finally realising potential in opening slot.

India vs South Africa (3-1)

India crossed 200-run mark three times in the series by the fourth T20I. They had crossed the barrier seven times in 12 matches since the World Cup. Also, in the last seven T20Is, they were past 200-mark five times! By the time series came to an end, Samson had scored two more T20I hundreds while another youngster Tilak Verma also scored a century.

All the four series highlighted that the new world champion India is fearless and believes in attacking more than anything else. It is safe to say this new-look India has enough depth and options available to them for the coming years and are well placed to defend their title in 2026 edition.