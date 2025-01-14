Most Runs In One India vs England T20I Series

Virat Kohli scored 231 runs in five matches at a strike rate off 147 during the India vs England T20Is in 2020/21. He averaged 115.50 in the series with three fifties and a highest of 80 not out.
Jos Buttler scored 172 runs in five matches at a strike rate off 147 during the India vs England T20Is in 2020/21. He averaged 43 in the series with two fifties and a highest of 83 not out.
Virat Kohli scored 171 runs in three matches at a strike rate off 201 during the India vs England T20Is in 2022. He averaged 57 in the series with one hundred and a highest of 117.
Virat Kohli scored 148 runs in five matches at a strike rate off 120 during the India vs England T20Is in 2020/21. He averaged 37 in the series with one fifty and a highest of 68.
Jason Roy scored 144 runs in five matches at a strike rate off 132 during the India vs England T20Is in 2020/21. He averaged 28.80 in the series with no fifty and a highest of 49.
Rohit Sharma scored 137 runs in three matches at a strike rate off 144 during the India vs England T20Is in 2018. He averaged 68.50 in the series with one hundred and a highest of 100 not out.
Jason Roy scored 126 runs in three matches at a strike rate off 104 during the India vs England T20Is in 2016/17. He averaged 63 in the series with no fifty and a highest of 46 not out.
