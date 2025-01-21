India vs England T20Is: Highest Totals Chased

As India and England get ready to a five-T20I series from January 22 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, here is a list of highest totals chases in India vs England T20Is
Batting first England scored 159/8 in a July 2018 T20I. India chased down the total in 18.2 overs as they finished with 163/2 and won the match by eight wickets. KL Rahul top scored with 101 not out off 54 balls.
Batting first England scored 164/6 in a March 2021 T20I. India chased down the total in 17.5 overs as they finished with 166/3 and won the match by seven wickets. Virat Kohli top scored with 73 not out off 49 balls.
Batting first India scored 164/6 in an August 2011 T20I. England chased down the total in 19.3 overs as they finished with 169/4 and won the match by six wickets. Eoin Morgan top scored with 49 off 27 balls.
Batting first India scored 168/6 in T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final. England chased down the total in 16 overs as they finished with 170/0 and won the match by 10 wickets. Alex Hales top scored with 86 not out off 47 balls.
Batting first India scored 177/8 in a December 2011 T20I. England chased down the total in exact 20 overs as they finished with 181/4 and won the match by six wickets. Eoin Morgan top scored with 49 not out off 26 balls.
Batting first England scored 198/9 in a July 2018 T20I. India chased down the total in 18.4 over as they finished with 201/3 and won the match by seven wickets. Rohit Sharma top scored with 100 not out off 56 balls.
