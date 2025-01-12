Highest Individual Score in India vs England T20Is

SKY scored 117 off 55 balls including 14 fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 212.72 in Nottingham on July 10, 2022. India, however, lost the match by 17 runs while chasing 216.
Rahul scored 101 not out off 54 balls including 10 fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 187 in Manchester on July 03, 2018. India won the match by eight wickets while chasing 160.
Rohit scored 100 not out off 56 balls including 11 fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 178.57 in Bristol on July 08, 2018. India won the match by seven wickets while chasing 199.
Hales scored 86 not out off 47 balls including four fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 183 in Adelaide on November 10, 2022 in the T20 World Cup semi-final. England won the match by 10 wickets while chasing 169.
Buttler scored 80 not out off 49 balls including nine fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 163 in Adelaide on November 10, 2022 in the T20 World Cup semi-final. England won the match by 10 wickets while chasing 169.
Kohli scored 80 not out off 52 balls including seven fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 153.84 in Ahmedabad on March 20, 2021. India won the match by 36 while defending 224.
Malan scored 77 off 39 balls including six fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 197 in Nottingham on July 10, 2022. England won the match by 17 runs while defending 215.
{{ primary_category.name }}