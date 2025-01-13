7 Highest Partnerships In India vs England T20Is

94 runs by Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan is the 7th highest partnership between India vs England T20Is. They added these runs for the second wicket during March 2021 India vs England T20I.
94 runs by Jason Roy and Jos Buttler is the 6th highest partnership between India vs England T20Is. They added these runs for the first wicket during July 2018 India vs England T20I.
119 runs by Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav is the 5th highest partnership between India vs England T20Is. They added these runs for the 4th wicket during July 2022 India vs England T20I.
123 runs by KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma is the 4th highest partnership between India vs England T20Is. They added these runs for the 2nd wicket during July 2018 India vs England T20I.
130 runs by Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler is the 3rd highest partnership between India vs England T20Is. They added these runs for the 2nd wicket during March 2021 India vs England T20I.
136 runs by Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag is the 2nd highest partnership between India vs England T20Is. They added these runs for the 1st wicket during September 2007 India vs England T20I in the inaugural T20 World Cup 2007.
170 runs by Jos Buttler and Alex Hales is the highest partnership between India vs England T20Is. They added these runs for the 1st wicket during November 2022 India vs England T20I in the T20 World Cup 2022.
