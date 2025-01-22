India spinner Varun Chakravarthy produced two sensational balls in IND vs ENG 1st T20I to take two wickets in an over in Kolkata on Wednesday (Jan 22). Varun sent back England vice-captain Harry Brook and explosive batter Liam Livingstone in the seventh over of the innings to jolt the opposition.

Advertisment

Brook and Livingstone both failed to read Varun's mystery spin and were bowled out in space of three balls. Have a look at the wickets below:

Advertisment

Earlier, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first because of dew. India struck quickly as Arshdeep Singh sent back Phil Salt in the very first over.

Also Read: IND vs ENG 1st T20I Score & Updates

Arshdeep came back in the third over and sent back the other opener Ben Duckett as well. England finished the powerplay at 45/2.

Advertisment

England skipper Jos Buttler and his deputy Harry Brook added 48 runs for the third wicket before Chakravarthy worked his magic. At halfway mark, England were four down for 74.

Shami missed out in IND vs ENG 1st T20I

India pacer Mohammed Shami's return to international cricket will have to wait for some more time after he was left out of India's playing XI against England for the 1st T20I. Shami last played for India in ODI World Cup 2023 final on November 19 at home, which India lost to Australia.

"Dew could be a little heavier later on," skipper Surya said after winning the toss. "It's gonna be great competition between both sides. Selection a good headache, sticking to our strengths."

Shami, who has been out for nearly 400 days, makes the comeback at a crucial time for India as they prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which begins on February 19. With Jasprit Bumrah doubtful for the group stage matches of the ICC tournament, it becomes more imperative for Shami to get fit.