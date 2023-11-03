ENG vs AUS Live Streaming: Where to watch England vs Australia World Cup 2023 LIVE in India on mobile & TV

ENG vs AUS Live Streaming: Defending champions England will clash with five-time World Cup winners Australia in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match.

Australia had a rough start in the marquee event, losing their first two matches. However, they managed to turn their campaign around with four consecutive wins. They are at No. 3 on the points table, and a victory against England at the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium will take them closer to securing a semi-final berth. In contrast, England has had a poor run in the tournament, with most star players failing to live up to their potential.

England's poor performance in the ICC Champions Trophy has seen them win only one game out of six, placing them at the bottom of the table. They are unlikely to make it to the semi-finals, and qualifying for the next tournament in 2025 seems like a more realistic target.

Despite bowling well in their last game against India and restricting them to a score of 229, England's batting department failed to support the team, and they eventually lost by a margin of 100 runs.

Here's everything you need to know about the England vs Australia match's live streaming details.

ENG vs AUS World Cup 2023 Live Streaming

When is the match between England vs Australia in the World Cup 2023?

England and Australia will clash in the 36th ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match on Saturday, November 4.

When will the match between England and Australia World Cup 2023 start?

The England vs Australia match will commence at 02:00 pm IST on Saturday, November 4.

Which venue will host the England vs Australia match in ICC ODI World Cup 2023?

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the England vs Australia match in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Where can I watch the live telecast of the England vs Australia World Cup 2023 match in India?

Star Sports Network will telecast the England vs Australia, the 36th World Cup match, live in India.

How to watch the England vs Australia World Cup 2023 match LIVE in India?

Disney+ Hotstar will broadcast the England vs Australia, the 36th World Cup 2023 match, LIVE in India.

