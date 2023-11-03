CWC 2023: 'Hope Virat Kohli can shut out noise around his 49th ODI ton...' - Former England captain

Rohit Sharma-led India demolished Sri Lanka by 302 runs in match 33 of the ODI World Cup 2023 edition, on Thursday (Nov 2) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Being asked to bat first, India rode on Shubman Gill's 92, Virat Kohli's 88 and Shreyas Iyer's 82 to post a mammoth 357 for 8. In reply, the Lankans bundled out for 55 in 19.4 overs.

While the Indian seamers were on top of their game, especially with Mohammed Shami returning with 5 for 18, Kohli, Iyer and Gill also stood tall in the first innings. Kohli and Gill stitched an impressive 189-run second-wicket stand but none of them touched the 100-run mark. For Kohli, he missed out on his 49th ODI ton which would have seen him equal with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar for most tons in the format.

Sensing a lot of noise on Kohli's much-awaited 49th ODI hundred, former England captain Nasser Hussain hopes the star India batter manages to shut the outside noise in the upcoming weeks as there is a World Cup to be won. He cited the example of Sachin Tendulkar, revealing how much pressure the former batter was feeling when he was on the verge of getting to his 100th international century.

'I remember Sachin Tendulkar had spoken about it....'

Hussain said on Star Sports, "Anything I would say about it winning the World Cup is the most important thing. He will get the 49, he will get the 50th. He will probably get a 100 international hundreds, he is that good. But the more important thing is winning the World Cup. India must not build it up to be about his 49th."

He further opined, "I remember Sachin had spoken about it, the only time he really felt the enormity of who he was when going from 99 to 100, the person in the room service before he hung up asked him 'are you going to get your 100th today?.

"He hid himself from the noise, he shut out the noise and the only time he could hear the noise was from 99 to 100. So, I just hope that Virat can hide away from that noise, just for a few weeks longer," Hussain added.