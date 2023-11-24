Dinesh Karthik reveals Abhishek Nayar's role at KKR in making Rinku Singh a 'MATCH WINNING FINISHER'

Former batter Dinesh Karthik has heaped praises on Rinku Singh for taking India home against Australia in the first T20I by two wickets on November 23 in Visakhapatnam. Karthik also praised Abhishek Nayar, who was with KKR along with him and Rinku in 2018, for backing Rinku and working with him.

“This was a partnership that started in 2018 during my time in KKR. Nayar always saw the potential in Rinku, he kept telling me, it was only a matter of time before he did something really special. Coming from a small town in Aligarh, all he needed was to think big, and I think that shift in mindset was what Nayar worked with Rinku majorly about apart from fine-tuning his death hitting skills,” wrote Karthik on his official X handle.

“Today when I see this photo, I just feel like Nayar as a coach has grown in stature and can share the happiness he feels for Rinku along with the rest of the world. Must be a surreal feeling seeing one of your students do well at a world stage and also be lucky enough to watch it live as a broadcaster and call the moment,” he added with a photo Nayar and Rinku hugging after the match. This is one of the most fulfilling and heart warming pictures going around



The relationship between ABHISHEK NAYAR n RINKU SINGH



Karthik also recalled how Nayar helped Rinku during his ACL injury and helped him become a match-winner eventually for the KKR.

“Even during the time he had an ACL injury, Nayar convinced Venky Mysore sir, who gracefully accepted Rinku to be part of the team and made him travel and stay with KKR. Rinku stayed in Nayars’ house post-IPL for many months for rehab and started working on his batting and had a stellar domestic season and then eventually did what Nayar and KKR always thought he could do: a MATCH WINNING FINISHER,” read the tweet further.

Rinku's 14-ball 22 not out ensured that India complete their highest successful run chase in the T20Is. Needing seven off the last over, Rinku started with a four off Abbott before taking a single next ball but three wickets fell on the next three balls, giving a scare to the Indian fans. Rinku, however, kept calm and got the job done.