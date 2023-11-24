India batter Rinku Singh hit a last-ball six to help the team win first T20I against Australia by two wickets on November 23 in Visakhapatnam. The six, however, didn't count towards the score as the bowler, Sean Abbott, had bowled a no-ball, effectively making India win before the shot went for a six.

The shot, nonetheless, raised Rinku's growing stature as a finisher further who was there till the last as India chased down 209 - their highest successful chase in T20Is. Rinku remained not out on 22 off just 14 ball, hitting four fours. Have a look at the last-six video below: What A Game!



What A Finish!



What Drama!



1 run to win on the last ball and it's a NO BALL that seals #TeamIndia's win in the first #INDvAUS T20I! 👏 👏



Earlier, India had won the toss and skipper Suryakumar Yadav elected to field first. The recently crowned ODI World Cup winners scored a mammoth 208 for the loss of just three wickets, taking the Indian bowlers to cleaners. For Australia, Josh Inglis hit 50-ball 110 while Steve Smith scored 41-ball 52.

Only Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi were able to take a wicket each while one was a run-out among the three wickets which fell. Chasing the target, India had a terrible start, losing Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck and Yashasvi Jaiswal soon after.

Ishan Kishan (58 off 39) and skipper Surya (80 off 42) then added 112 runs in 10 overs to get the chase on track. After Kishan's wicket, India lost a bit of steam as they lost Tilak Varma soon after but Surya was there to keep the charge going.

By the time Player of the Match Suryakumar went back, India were just 15 runs short of the target with 14 balls and five wickets in hand. Needing seven off the last over, Rinku started with a four off Abbott before taking a single next ball but three wickets fell on the next three balls, giving a scare to the Indian fans. Rinku, however, kept calm and got the job done.