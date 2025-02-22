Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf says that the their next Champions Trophy match against India on Sunday (Feb 23) in Dubai is 'just another match.' The pacer, however, also termed the game a do-or-die fixture. After losing the first game against New Zealand, Pakistan will be virtually out of contention for the semis if they lose against India as well.

"We have beaten India twice here in Dubai. We will aim to make it three and repeat those performances. We are confident, and it will be a great match," Rauf said during team's practice session on Friday (Feb 21) at ICC academy in Dubai.

"What's past is past. We are now focusing on the India game. We will address the mistakes we made in the previous game and try not to repeat them. For us, it's an important fixture; a do-or-die game. We need to win this to stand a chance of qualifying for the semifinals.

"The morale is not down; all the boys will try hard and give their best. It is an important fixture, and we will aim to perform well in all departments - batting, bowling, and fielding. There is no extra pressure; we are relaxed. We will treat it as just another match," he added.

Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table

Group A: India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh

India and New Zealand have won their opening matches, and earned two points each for the win. Bangladesh and Pakistan, however, lost their matches and are yet to open their account. On the points table, Pakistan are at the bottom due to poor net run-rate, while New Zealand are on top with India on second and Bangladesh on third place.

Group B: Australia, England, Afghanistan and South Africa

South Africa beat Afghanistan by a mammoth 107 runs in the first match of Group B to earn two points and go on top of the table. The other two teams, England and Australia, are yet to finish playing a match before they earn or lose points.