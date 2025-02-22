Former Pakistan captain and star batter Babar Azam is putting extra yards in the nets for the marquee Champions Trophy clash against India this Sunday (Feb 23). The right-handed batter had an extended training session in Dubai, facing several bowlers on Friday as he prepares for the crucial do-or-die game.

Per the latest reports, barring the skipper Mohammad Rizwan, every other batter participated in a lengthy 20-minute batting session during the scheduled three-hour practice at the Dubai International Stadium in the lead-up to the India tie. The top-order batter faced each bowler for at least two overs, trying to find his lost Midas touch.

Besides Babar, senior quicks Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf bowled seven overs each during the session, while a Times of India (TOI) report claims that Rizwan and head coach Aaqib Javed communicated throughout with the group.

Pakistan in tight spot

After losing the curtain raiser to New Zealand at the National Stadium (in Karachi) by 60 runs, Pakistan find themselves in a tight spot regarding their chances of qualifying for the home Champions Trophy semis.

To make it to the top four, they must beat India, against whom they have a better head-to-head record (3-2) in this tournament, and Bangladesh in their remaining two league matches.

However, should they lose to India in Dubai, Pakistan must hope for Bangladesh to do wonders against the high-flying New Zealand (by beating them) and for other results to fall in their favour to cruise ahead, or else they’d be knocked out just four days into the home tournament.

Meanwhile, returning to Babar Azam, the makeshift ODI opener faced a lot of flak for his 90-ball 64 against the Kiwis, which never led Pakistan to sit comfortably during the chase. Opening alongside Saud Shakeel, who never opened in the One-Dayers before, Babar wasted plenty of deliveries inside the Powerplay; Pakistan played 47 dot balls from 60 bowled in the first ten overs.

That start, however, kept them chasing the target throughout, and eventually, following losing crucial wickets regularly during the innings, they surrendered by 60 runs. With that, they lost a golden chance to take two points home at the start.

On the other hand, India emerged winner in their tournament opener against Bangladesh in Dubai, winning the tight contest by six wickets. Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami starred for the Men in Blue, scoring an unbeaten hundred (101*) and a five-for (5/53), respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)