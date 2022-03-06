Blood stains found in Shane Warne’s room: Thailand Police

Shane Warne was suffering from chest problems before leaving Australia for a vacation in Koh Samui, according to Thai authorities.

Police Colonel Yuthana Sirisombat told reporters on Saturday night that the late cricket legend's family had notified them of his history of heart illness and asthma, as well as their fear for his health, before he left Australia last week.

Sirisombat claimed the 52-year-old had recently "visited a doctor regarding his heart."

"A large amount of blood was found in the room," Pol Maj Gen Satit Polpinit, commander of Surat Thani Provincial Police, told Thai newspaper Matichon.



ALSO READ | 'A huge loss for cricket': World reacts to shocking demise of legendary cricketer Shane Warne

"When CPR was started, the deceased had coughed up liquid and was bleeding."



ALSO READ: Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to Shane Warne, hails him as 'greatest spinner ever' - WATCH

Colonel Sirisombat said the family's revelations, combined with a review of CCTV evidence, prompted police to rule out foul play in Warne's death.

Warne's body has been sent to Suratthani Hospital for an autopsy, while his family seeks to have it returned to Australia as soon as possible.



Also Read: The spin wizard! Five records held by legendary Shane Warne

It follows the discovery of blood stains in Warne's chamber.

New photos from the Spin King's time at the Samujana Villas resort have surfaced.



Also Read: McGrath pens emotional note for Shane Warne: He lived more in his life than most people would live in 20

Blood stains were apparently spotted on the carpet, three towels, and a pillow, allegedly from Warne during the desperate attempts to save his life, according to various stories.

(With inputs from agencies)