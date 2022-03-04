'A huge loss for cricket': World reacts to shocking demise of legendary cricketer Shane Warne

A shocking moment for the world of sports as legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne has passed away on Friday (March 4) aged 52.

Warne's management had released a brief statement that he passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement said.

The statement further read: "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

From Kumar Sangakkara to Vivian Richards, tributes poured in from across the world.

"Absolutely shocked and gutted to hear about @ShaneWarne legend and friend. Just Can’t believe it," former Sri Lankan cricketer wrote.

"Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true... Rest In Peace, @ShaneWarne. There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket," former West Indies cricketer Viv Richards said.

Absolutely shocked and gutted to hear about @ShaneWarne legend and friend. Just Can't believe it. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) March 4, 2022

Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true...



Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true...



Rest In Peace, @ShaneWarne. There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket. pic.twitter.com/uZdEdNz0x9 — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne no more..

Shane Warne no more..

I'm Shocked and Shattered.Simply can't believe I'm hearing this.Very very sad day for our cricket community.The biggest superstar of my generation gone.Goodbye Legend @ShaneWarne #RIP Condolences to the family and friends. pic.twitter.com/TRWstn6knq — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) March 4, 2022

Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed #ShaneWarne. My heart and prayers goes to his family, friends, and fans. #legend pic.twitter.com/pigrD785gC — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 4, 2022

Warne is regarded as one of the finest leg-spin bowlers of all time after a career in which he took 708 test wickets in a test career which span from 1992 to 2007.

He later played in the Indian Premier League and other Twenty20 competitions before retiring from all international cricket in 2013 but continued to be involved in the game as a broadcaster.

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Shoaib also paid rich tributes. He also shared a video: Watch

It's going to take a long time to get over this loss. Legendary #ShaneWarne is not with us anymore. pic.twitter.com/r3GGYVvuG2 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 4, 2022

The game of cricket has lost what I consider a university of leg-spin bowling today. I was inspired by his bowling from the start of my career and it was always a privilege to play against him. My deepest condolences are with Warne's family and loved ones. #ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/Uht87qDcJ5 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 4, 2022

"Whenever he came to the wicket, change came over the game of Cricket"



"Whenever he came to the wicket, change came over the game of Cricket"



My mind just cannot accept that Shane Warne is no more. Gone too soon.. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends..RIP Warnie 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YgfvY1WaS0 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 4, 2022

One of the greatest of all-time.



A legend. A genius.



You changed Cricket.



RIP Shane Warne ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YX91zmssoT — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 4, 2022 ×

Sharing in the sadness of the cricket world on the demise of legend Shane Warne. Truly the end of an era. I pray his family, friends and fans find peace and comfort in this time of grief. #respect pic.twitter.com/CNuvNehEqs — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) March 4, 2022

Extremely sad news 💔 RIP @ShaneWarne absolute legend of the game 🏏. Sad day for all cricket fraternity pic.twitter.com/c32FcGbxzz — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) March 4, 2022

Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has died. The greatest spin bowler of all time. Can't quite believe it. RIP Shane — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 4, 2022