'A huge loss for cricket': World reacts to shocking demise of legendary cricketer Shane Warne

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Mar 04, 2022, 07:58 PM(IST)

File photo of Australian cricketer Shane Warne. Photograph:( Reuters )

Story highlights

From Kumar Sangakkara to Vivian Richards, tributes poured in from across the world 

A shocking moment for the world of sports as legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne has passed away on Friday (March 4) aged 52. 

Warne's management had released a brief statement that he passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack. 

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement said. 

The statement further read: "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course." 

From Kumar Sangakkara to Vivian Richards, tributes poured in from across the world. 

"Absolutely shocked and gutted to hear about @ShaneWarne legend and friend. Just Can’t believe it," former Sri Lankan cricketer wrote. 

"Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true... Rest In Peace, @ShaneWarne. There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket," former West Indies cricketer Viv Richards said. 

Warne is regarded as one of the finest leg-spin bowlers of all time after a career in which he took 708 test wickets in a test career which span from 1992 to 2007.

He later played in the Indian Premier League and other Twenty20 competitions before retiring from all international cricket in 2013 but continued to be involved in the game as a broadcaster.

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Shoaib also paid rich tributes. He also shared a video: Watch

