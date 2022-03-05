Glenn McGrath pens emotional note for Shane Warne: He lived more in his life than most people would live in 20

Former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath said he is absolutely devastated after hearing the news of the tragic demise of his former teammate and friend Shane Warne. Warne breathed his last in Thailand on Friday (March 04) after suffering from a suspected heart attack. The legendary Australian spinner's passing away has left the entire cricket world in shock and grief.

McGrath penned an emotional note on social media to condole the demise of Warne. The duo was part of Australia's dressing room for several years and won many matches for their country with their bowling heroics. Hailing his 'larger than life' attitude, McGrath said Warne lived more in his life than many would live in 20 such lives.

"Just absolutely devastated today. Warnie was larger than life. I thought nothing could ever happen to him. He lived more in his life than most people would live in 20. He was the ultimate competitor. He thought the game was never lost, that he could turn it around & bring us to victory, which he did so many times," McGrath wrote on Instagram.

Also Read: 'We grew up idolising him, had his posters': Australia captain Cummins reacts to Shane Warne's demise

"I think he lived his life the same way. There seemed to be never a dull moment. He was a great mate & a loving father. He loved his kids so much & my thoughts are with Brooke, Jackson & Summer. My thoughts are also with Keith, Bridgette & Jason. Rest In Peace my good mate, there'll never again be anyone like you," he added.

Also Read: Thai police say 'no foul play suspected' at Shane Warne villa where he was found unresponsive

Warne and McGrath, who shared a great bond both on and off the field, were one of the best bowling pairs in the history of cricket. The duo wreaked havoc on the best of batting line-ups together when in great rhythm with the ball. Both Warne and McGrath had retired from Test cricket at the same time in 2007.

The duo had called time on their Test careers after the conclusion of the fifth Ashes Test in 2007. While McGrath picked up 563 wickets in 124 Test matches, Warne remains the highest wicket-taker for Australia in Tests with 708 scalps to his name in 145 Tests. He is the second-highest wicket-taker of all time in Test history behind only Muttiah Muralitharan, who is the only man to have taken 800 wickets in the longest format.



