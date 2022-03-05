Thai police say 'no foul play suspected' at Shane Warne villa where he was found unresponsive

No foul play is suspected in the shocking demise of Australia's legendary cricketer Shane Warne, who passed away on Friday (March 4) of a suspected heart attack aged 52. The cricketer was found unresponsive at Samujana Villas on Koh Samui island.

A Thai police officer told news agency AFP on Saturday (March 5) that "No foul play was suspected at the scene" based on the initial investigation.

As per a statement from his management company, Warne was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.

The statement added: "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

ALSO READ | Just days ahead of death, legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne was on a fitness journey

Previously, Thai Police had informed that three other friends were staying in a private villa and one of them went to inquire about him after the former cricketer did not turn up for dinner.

"The friend did CPR on him and called an ambulance," Chatchawin Nakmusik, an officer with the Bo Put police on Koh Samui, told Reuters by phone.

"An emergency response unit then arrived and did another CPR for 10-20 minutes. Then an ambulance from the Thai International Hospital arrived and took him there. They did CPR for five minutes, and then he died," he added.

ALSO READ | 'A huge loss for cricket': World reacts to shocking demise of legendary cricketer Shane Warne

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that Warne will receive state funeral.

Tributes poured in from across the world when the tragic news was confirmed that one of the greatest Test players of all time has passed away.

The legendary spinner ended his spell-binding international career in 2007 with a remarkable 708 Test wickets. He later played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and other Twenty20 competitions.

He announced retirement from all international cricket in 2013 but continued to be involved in the game as a broadcaster.