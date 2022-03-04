Shane Warne Death: Just days ahead of death, legendary Australian cricketer was on a fitness journey

Australia's legendary cricketer Shane Warne passed away on Friday (March 4) of a suspected heart attack aged 52, as per a statement from his management company.

A prolific spinner, Warne was widely regarded as one of the greatest Test players of all time with some outstanding performances throughout his career.

His demise has left the entire sports world in shock. Present, former cricketers, fans have paid rich tributes after the tragic news was confirmed.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," his management company's statement read.

Despite the confirmation, the news is still difficult to believe that one of the most popular players in the history of cricket is no more.

Warne had recently revealed his plans that he wished to accomplish by July.

A few days ago, Warne had posted: Operation shred has started (10 days in) & the goal by July is to get back to this shape from a few years ago ! Let’s go 💪🏻👏🏻 #heathy #fitness #feelgood."

See the post here:

Warne is one of the finest leg-spin bowlers of all time. He took 708 wickets in his illustrious Test career which span from 1992 to 2007.

He later played in the Indian Premier League and other Twenty20 competitions before retiring from all international cricket in 2013 but continued to be involved in the game as a broadcaster.