'We grew up idolising him, had his posters': Australia captain Pat Cummins reacts to Shane Warne's demise

The Australian cricket team was left devastated and shocked after the news of Shane Warne's sudden demise emerged. Warne breathed his last in Thailand on Friday (March 04) after suffering from a suspected heart attack aged 52. One of the greatest Australian cricketers of all time, Warne was a hero for many in the current Aussie dressing room.

Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins joined several other current and former cricketers in paying rich tributes to Warne, who is regarded as one of the best spinners to have played the game. Cummins called Warne a once-in-a-century kind of cricketer and revealed many in the current Australian side idolised the legendary spinner.

Cummins said growing up some of the current cricketers had posters of Warne on their walls and his charisma was infectious. The Australian Test skipper said the team was still trying to wrap their heads around the tragic demise of Warne and sent condolences to the family of the spin great.

Also Read: Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to Shane Warne, hails him as 'greatest spinner ever' - WATCH

"Warny was an all-time great and a once-in-a-century kind cricketer. His records will live on forever. We all grew up idolizing him. We had posters of him on the wall. We love so much about Warny - his showmanship, his charisma, his tactics, the way he helped Australia win so many games, and above everything else he is an incredibly skilled leg-spinner," said Cummins to Cricketcomau.

Test captain Pat Cummins reacts to the shock news of Shane Warne's passing.



"Rest in peace, King." pic.twitter.com/yUOGHuKNei — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 4, 2022 ×

"Apart from the wickets he took and the games he helped Australia win, what he did was draw so many people to the sport. So many guys in this team and squad still hold him as a hero, their all-time favourite player. The loss that we are all trying to wrap our heads around is huge. It's been a tough couple of days for Australian cricket, with the passing of Rod.

"We just wish the best to both families. Especially Shane's parents and kids. The game was never the same after Warnie emerged and the game will never be the same after his passing," he added.

Also Read: The spin wizard! Five records held by legendary Shane Warne

The Australian team is currently on their tour of Pakistan for a three-match Test series followed by as many ODIs and a one-off T20I. The first Test between the two sides got underway at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Friday. The Australian cricket team is touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.