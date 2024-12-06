Adelaide, Australia

Mitchell Starc registered his best Test figures, while Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne tackled the new-ball threat under the lights as Australia dominated day one of the second BGT Test against India in Adelaide. Reducing India to 180 inside the first two sessions, with the veteran left-arm seamer picking 6/48, Australia cut the deficit to 94 runs as they ended the first day at 86 for one.

The hosts began day one of the second Test in the most Aussie manner, with Starc accounting for Yashasvi Jaiswal on a first-ball duck, trapping him in the front. Returning Shubman Gill slammed a few fours in the first over to calm the dressing room atmosphere, with KL Rahul, who retained his place at the top after Perth Test heroics, added 69 runs for the second wicket.

Four quick wickets for Australia put India’s back against the wall, with India going into the dinner on day one with half of their side back in the hut. Captain Rohit Sharma, who decided to demote himself in the batting order to adjust KL at the top, departed cheaply on three soon after, while Rishabh Pant was caught off guard off a steamy bouncer off Pat Cummins on 21.

With Starc completing his five-for, continuing an unbelievable wicket-taking spree with the pink ball, he removed Nitish Kumar Reddy (on 42) to register his best Test figures.

India got all out on 180.

Batters save Australia’s day

Unlike how it panned out for Australia’s top order in Perth, where Bumrah floored them across both innings, Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney successfully dodged suffering early blows, adding 24 for the first wicket.

Though the birthday boy Bumrah gifted himself a present in Khawaja’s dismissal on 13, he failed to jolt the partnership for the second wicket between McSweeney and under-fire Marnus Labuschagne.

Both batters escaped the new ball threat and instead applied better to keep Australia’s nose in front. Despite a few close calls and countless misses, including a floodlight failure that resulted in a blackout during the 18th over, breaking rhythm, the batters stood their ground, adding 62 runs for the second wicket before the day's play ended.

Australia’s scorecard read 86 for one in 33 overs, trailing behind by 94 runs.

