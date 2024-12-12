New Delhi, India

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh claimed that he is up for the challenge of facing India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, 'best bowler in the world', ahead of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Brisbane, starting on Dec 14. Marsh believes the best way to tackle Bumrah is to apply pressure with your own method as he feels if one tries to see him off, then he is likely to be out by the wily speedster.

Speaking to the press before the third Test, Marsh said, "I think when you have the best bowler in the world and you are just trying to see him off he is going to have one with your name on it. I think it is about applying pressure with your own method and taking the challenge on. We know right now he’s probably the best bowler in the world. It’s just about getting up for that challenge. It’s a big series. You want to take the best in the world on. That is certainly my mentality. (I) look forward to facing him again."

Bumrah has been in top form in the ongoing series, leading the list of most wickets with 12 scalps after two Tests.

Notably, Marsh is the only top-order batter who hasn't been dismissed by Bumrah in the series so far. Marsh in this regard jokingly said, "He’s coming Everyone has their own plans and we all bat differently so (it’s about) the situation in the game.

"Sometimes you have to get through a spell and sometimes it is time to attack. We have guys in our batting lineup who just play differently. Getting through your own way and moving the game forward is really important when you are facing one of the best attacks in the world," he added.

The 2024/25 BGT edition is currently tied at 1-1 with India winning the series opener, in Perth, by 295 runs before Pat Cummins-led Australia came back strongly with a ten-wicket win in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide last week.