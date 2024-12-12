Brisbane, Australia

Team India has locked in their openers for the third Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane starting December 14, while the skipper Rohit Sharma’s batting position has also been sealed, per the latest reports. After India drew first blood in this marquee five-match series with the win in Perth by 295 runs, they suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket loss in the second Test under the lights in Adelaide.

Following defeat in the Pink-Ball Test, several pundits and ex-cricketers shared contrasting views on India's batting order and failure. India conceded the lead within three days at the Adelaide Oval. With the scores level heading into Brisbane, reports of the team management locking KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal as openers are doing rounds.

This left-right combination did wonders for India in the series opener in Perth in Rohit Sharma’s absence, who missed the first Test due to personal reasons. Though both suffered Down Under blues in the first innings, they stitched a 202-run stand for the opening partnership, with Jaiswal completing his maiden Test hundred in Australia, hitting a superb 161.

In the next game, both failed to replicate their Perth heroics, with Rohit failing miserably across both innings in his return game.

However, per the first practice session in Brisbane on Thursday (Dec 12), both openers hit the nets first before Rohit walked in earlier than the last time, replacing Rahul. KL returned for another batting session later. Considering India is unlikely to change their playing XI for the third time, barring injury concerns (if any), the batting order might look the same.

Kohli, Bumrah take charge

Another highlight of Team India’s first training session in Brisbane was Virat Kohli’s animated pep talk before the proceedings began. He assembled everyone and pumped them up before hitting the nets for an extended session. Virat also kept talking with batting coach Ryan ten Doeschate about working on the rising deliveries that troubled him twice in two matches.

On the other hand, pace leader Jasprit Bumrah led the charge, sharing inputs with newcomer Nitish Kumar Reddy on navigating his weight in the right direction, extracting more pace out of it.

Mohammed Siraj, who made headlines for his send-off to Travis Head during the Adelaide Test, also spent time with Team India’s video analyst Hari and bowling coach Morne Morkel, working on his release point to get more swing.

(With inputs from agencies)