Steve Smith might have broken plenty of records with his Boxing Day hundred against India in the ongoing BGT but admitted enjoying teenager Sam Konstas’ debut outing more, especially for how he remained unfazed against the world’s best bowler, Jasprit Bumrah.

Konstas’ reverse ramps to the ace Indian seamer for a six and a few fours already fetched him countless praises, with Smith going one step ahead, claiming he nearly had a heart attack seeing Sam smashing Bumrah for fun.

Smith made day two of the MCG Test about himself with a majestic 140, powering Australia to a massive 474 in the first innings. His hundred saw him become the most successful century-maker against India in Tests, surpassing England's Joe Root with 11 Test tons and counting.

Smith’s 140 was his second ton of this series and 18th on the Australian soil.

He, however, was excited to talk about the fearless youngster, who seemed to take the world by storm.

"I don't think much fazes the young kid," Smith said about Konstas following day two play in Melbourne. "As we saw yesterday, he was reverse ramping Bumrah, and I was having a heart attack up in the (viewing) box."

Swung the momentum our way

Meanwhile, Konstas replaced Nathan McSweeney in the XI for the MCG Test and made a name for himself by hitting the Indian bowlers left, right and centre.

Blown away with the magic he brought to the crease with his array of shots and confidence beaming with each boundary, Smith said one has to have the courage to do what he did to Bumrah on day one.

"You've got to have some serious courage to do what he did yesterday. That first over, Bumrah beat him three or four times and bowled some really nice balls.

"I actually thought he (Konstas) played them really well; he played down the line, and they just did too much, and they beat the outside edge.

"And then for a kid to have the confidence to start lapping and reverse lapping arguably one of the best bowlers that has played the game, shows some serious confidence and real courage,” Smith added.

"It swung momentum our way.

"You saw when he got picked that George (Bailey, selection panel chair) and 'Ron' (Andrew McDonald, men's team coach) said they wanted to see something different and show something different to the new ball.

"We certainly saw that, and it worked out really well for us yesterday,” the veteran batter continued.

Meanwhile, as things stand, India trail behind by 310 runs, with five of their batters back in the hut.

