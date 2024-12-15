Brisbane, Australia

Amid a wonderful day for Australia and India’s Jasprit Bumrah, who picked a five-wicket haul at the Gabba in Brisbane on the second day's play, a new controversy struck the BGT. Per several reports, broadcaster Isha Guha used a racial slur for ace Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah during the commentary, calling him a ‘primate’, which usually means 'any animal that belongs to the group that includes humans, monkeys and animals like monkeys without a tail (apes).'

Calling out the game for Fox Cricket alongside veteran seamer Brett Lee, Isha used this slur for Bumrah, who picked two wickets inside the first half an hour of the game, removing both Aussie openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney.

While Lee was impressed with Bumrah’s spell figures, praising him on air, Guha’s remarks on his performance raised eyebrows, with social media noting it.

"Bumrah, today: five overs, 2-4. So, that's the tone, and that's what you want from the ex-skipper," Lee said, to which Ghua replied, "Well, he's the MVP, isn't he? Most valuable primate, Jasprit Bumrah.”

Meanwhile, this instance has drawn parallels with the 2008 Monkeygate episode, which made headlines worldwide, even leading to a situation where India were ready to forfeit the Test series.

This controversy involved two former cricketers, India’s Harbhajan Singh and late Aussie all-rounder Andrew Symonds; during that episode, Harbhajan was accused of using a slur by calling Symonds a monkey.

Bumrah, the saviour for Team India

India entered the third Test in Brisbane following a ten-wicket loss in Adelaide. Down and low on morale, Indian bowlers struggled on a gloomy day at the Gabba, picking seven wickets and conceding over 400 runs. For the hosts, Travis Head and Steve Smith struck respective centuries.

While Head completed his second hundred in as many innings against India, Smith reached the three-digit mark for the first time in 18 months.

With Australia on top during most of the three sessions, Bumrah pulled India back by picking his second five-for for the series. He first removed both openers before claiming the big fish: Head (152), Smith (101) and Mitchell Marsh (5).

Besides, Nitish Kumar Reddy was among the wickets, removing Marnus Labuschagne, caught in the slips; Mohammed Siraj, who earlier suffered an injury scare, removed captain Pat Cummins, caught behind on 20.

Thus far, in five innings, Bumrah has already picked 17 wickets, at an average of just over 12 (12.18), including one four-wicket and two five-wicket hauls.

(With inputs from agencies)