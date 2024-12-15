Brisbane, Australia

Travis Head hit his second hundred in two innings against India on day two of the Gabba Test in Brisbane, while Steve Smith notched his first in 18 months to power Australia past the 400-run-mark in the first innings on Sunday (Dec 15). For India, ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah picked a five-for, his second of this BGT. At stumps on day two, Australia's scorecard read 405 for seven.

Advertisment

After losing close to 80 overs on day one due to rain interruption, the action began at the usual time on day two, with the weather forecast favouring playing conditions. Team India began proceedings by removing both openers inside the first half an hour, with Jasprit Bumrah accounting for both.

ALSO READ: BGT: ‘Dumb cricket’ Simon Katich tears into Rohit Sharma’s clueless captaincy as Head hits hundred at Gabba

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith played out the first hour before Mohammed Siraj’s mind games helped India get another breakthrough. During the 33rd over, Siraj ran up to Marnus in his follow-through and switched the bails to break Labuschagne’s concentration, a trick that worked wonders, as he departed in the next over to Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Advertisment

Though Siraj and Bumrah suffered little injury scares just after that, both returned to bowl after lunch.

Smith, Head crush India’s momentum

Advertisment

Coming off a decisive hundred in the first innings in Adelaide, Travis Head continued from where he left. He played out the first few balls before opening his arms like before.

The left-handed batter smoked each bowler for a convincing boundary, including hitting Bumrah for the overhead six. Though he never let Ravindra Jadeja settle by whacking him to all parts of the ground, Head’s approach against Siraj, with whom he shared a heated moment in the second Test, kept the crowd on its feet.

Soon after, Head completed his hundred, his second of this BGT and ninth overall in Tests, piling pressure on the Indian Team.

On the other hand, Smith ended his century drought with a fantastic hundred, his first in 18 months. His 101 off 190 balls sees him equal Joe Root’s record for most Test tons against India (10) and second-most overall (33) for Australia in this format.

However, Bumrah brought India back into the game with three quick wickets, including removing Smith (101) and Head (152) alongside Mitchell Marsh on just five.

Captain Pat Cummins and Alex Carey kept the run-rate ticking with a handy, but Siraj’s Jaffa outdid Cummins, reducing Australia to 385 for seven. Carey (45*) and Mitchell Starc (7*) helped the host cross the 400-run mark.

(With inputs from agencies)