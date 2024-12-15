Gabba, Brisbane

Rohit Sharma looks clueless about his batting, captaincy and Test future. On day two of the third BGT Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, his tactics and field changes raised eyebrows in the commentary box and on the internet, with the fans and former cricketers coming hard on the Indian skipper. Ex-Aussie batter Simon Katich even called his captaincy ‘dumb’.

Just after lunch on day two, Siraj and Bumrah tried the short-ball tactic against Head, knowing his knack for falling prey to it. Though Rohit did have a third man in the position for one of Siraj's overs, he removed it in his next after Siraj failed to bowl him to the plan. That move, however, gave Head the leverage to play an overhead shot for a boundary, only for Katich to bash Rohit for his mediocre tactics.

“He had a fielder for that shot & then he moved them to 2 leg-side fielders. Now, with that boundary, Rohit has moved the fielder over there again. The horse has just bolted,” Katich said of Rohit’s field change during Siraj’s over after lunch.

Watch the video here –

"That is dumb. Dumb cricket!" Simon Katich didn't miss Siraj and India for this delivery that Travis Head ramped to the boundary...#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/tvGRG2CfIK — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 15, 2024 ×

Head hits hundred at Gabba

Travis Head has been a thorn in Team India’s flesh for over a year. Since costing them the WTC Final 2025 with a stunning hundred, Head broke a billion hearts with a decisive and match-winning 137 against the hosts in the 2023 ODI World Cup Final. Though his magnificent 89 against Rohit’s team in this year’s T20 World Cup in the Americas went in vain, his one in the second Test in Adelaide in the ongoing BGT didn’t.

Thanks to his 140 in the Pink-Ball Test, Australia won the second game, levelling the five-match series 1-1.

Meanwhile, coming to the Gabba, Head slammed another one, his second of the series and ninth overall in Tests, to put Australia on the front foot.

Rohit’s lack of application as a captain seemed to cost India in Brisbane, as the partnership for the fourth wicket crossed 200 between Smith and Head.

Here is how social media reacted to Rohit’s captaincy in the Gabba Test -

If you are still defending Rohit Sharma's clueless & defensive captaincy, then you are just making a fool out of yourself. He's just not meant for this job, he needs to accept it and resign immediately after this test irrespective of the outcome of this match — Pallavi (@Pallavi_paul21) December 15, 2024 ×

Rohit Sharma is just shameless to not give up the captaincy. Can’t score runs. Can’t set fields. Can’t put pressure. Lost 3 Tests at home. Losing here too. — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) December 15, 2024 ×

*Rohit Sharma trying to have a good day* Travis Head everytime: pic.twitter.com/KQGz5RfNGM — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 15, 2024 ×

After this ultra-defensive, no-plans, and putting everything on the bowlers in the BGT series, I find it difficult to envision Rohit Sharma continuing as the Test captain. & I know I’ll get flak for this. pic.twitter.com/0bOSP5ZkIS — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) December 15, 2024 ×

Don't even feel like tweeting the same thing over and over again. Rohit sharma's defensive tactics have ruined the test cricket for me. I think it's time to take a break till he captains. — Archer (@poserarcher) December 15, 2024 ×

Rohit Sharma is on the verge of losing 5th consecutive tests. We need to start a serious discussion on his captaincy now and also sack Gambhir for the betterment of indian cricket. — Div? (@div_yumm) December 15, 2024 ×

Hey Travis,all your last 3 Innings at Gabba ended in a Duck. You must be feeling the pressure. Head- Pressure? What Pressure? The Captain of the bowling team is Rohit Sharma ? pic.twitter.com/EtuLtiVlzk — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) December 15, 2024 ×

(With inputs from agencies)