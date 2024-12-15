Gabba, Brisbane

Team India won the first session on day two in Brisbane by picking three wickets but escaped injury scares to the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. While Siraj pulled up his left hamstring overs before lunch, the medical staff attended Bumrah for possible stiffness after regular spells. On the other hand, India’s nemesis, Travis Head, broke the Gabba deadlock, completing another hundred in this series. At tea, Australia's scorecard read 234 for three in 70 overs.

India began day two with two quick wickets, removing both openers. Bumrah, accounting for the duo, first removed Usman Khawaja, who was caught behind, before dismissing rookie Nathan McSweeney seven runs later.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith bailed the hosts out of trouble with a gritty stand, adding 37 for the third wicket before Siraj’s mind games against Marnus led to his wicket in the following over.

Siraj walked towards Marnus during a follow-through in the 33rd over, switching bails to break his concentration. That, however, worked in India’s favour as Nitish Kumar Reddy got rid of Marnus in the next over, caught in the slips.

With Travis Head joining Smith in the middle, Australia breathed a sigh of relief. Soon after, Siraj pulled up his hamstring and left the over midway. Bumrah followed him shortly, reducing India's bowling attack to Akash Deep, Nitish and Ravindra Jadeja. Thankfully, lunch was taken, avoiding another scare.

Another day, another hundred for Travis Head

Head loves playing against India, regardless of the format. Having scored two decisive tons against Rohit Sharma’s team the past year, costing India two ICC titles, Head scored one against them in the second Test in Adelaide and now a few days later at the Gabba in Brisbane.

The left-handed batter took his time but dominated the bowlers with utter disdain. Making the most of a speed-less seam attack, Head took on everyone, including Bumrah, hitting him for an overhead six just after lunch.

While he made merry against Jadeja by smashing him to all parts of the ground, his stroke play against Siraj pumped up the crowd.

Head completed his fifty and took no time to get past the three-digit mark, marking his second hundred of the series.

On the other hand, Steve Smith also completed his fifty, showing signs of returning to form just at the right time for the hosts.