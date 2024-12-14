Bengaluru, India

Madhya Pradesh and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Rajat Patidar is welcome to lead the side in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. After leading Madhya Pradesh to the final of the coveted domestic tournament, Patidar opened up on the leadership role at RCB. His side is set to take on Mumbai in the SMAT final on Sunday in Bengaluru, where Patidar has fond memories.

Patidar welcomes leadership role at RCB

"Yes, definitely. RCB is a big franchise, and I love playing for RCB. So, it (retention) gave me a lot of confidence that they retained me. I enjoyed going to the Test team. But sometimes I feel bad that I missed the opportunity. But it's alright; sometimes things don't go your way," Patidar admitted after leading Madhya Pradesh to the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

"Acceptance is the key. You have to accept that there will be a failure in the cricketing journey. So, it's important for me to face it and learn from it. I have just accepted it and I am moving forward. It's a part and parcel of the game. I can re-create the opportunity," he said.

On Sunday, the SMAT will be an opportunity for Patidar and his opposite number, Ajinkya Rahane, to showcase why they are vital for their respective sides in the IPL. While Patidar will play for RCB, Rahane will be back at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with the franchise also searching for a captain after Shreyas Iyer’s release.

Playing at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Patidar can recall the 2022 Ranji Trophy memories having won the prestigious title at the same venue. On the other hand, Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai will have the opportunity to complete a double, adding another feather in the impressive hat.