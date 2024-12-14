Brisbane, Australia

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan isn't happy with India skipper Rohit Sharma's decision to bat first at the Gabba in third Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test against Australia. Rohit won the toss on Saturday (Dec 14) on a green surface under overcast conditions and elected to bowl first in Brisbane.

Advertisment

“It was one of those decisions at the toss where I think Pat Cummins was absolutely delighted to have lost it,” Vaughan told Fox Cricket.

Also Read: 'Doing his damage at...,' Ricky Ponting on Travis Head's performance and batting style

“He didn’t have to make the call. Probably would have swayed on batting due to the history of this venue, but I think he was quite happy Rohit Sharma said we will have a bowl first," he added.

Advertisment

The game, however, was truncated due to rain and only 13.2 overs were bowled before the early stumps on day 1. India bowlers bowled a tight line but failed to get any swing from the surface. Australia finished the day at 28/0 with Usman Khawaja (19) and Nathan McSweeney (4) both not out.

The Indian camp made two changes in the side, dropping Ravichandran Ashwin and Harshit Rana, and roping in Ravindra Jadeja and seamer Akash Deep as their replacements.

For the hosts, they made just one change, bringing in now-fit seasoned campaigner Josh Hazlewood, who replaced Scott Boland.

Advertisment

Skipper Rohit was also slated to bat number 6 with the pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul getting another opportunity to open.

Rahul opened in place of Rohit in the first Test in Perth with the skipper away on father duty and India went on to win the game by 295 runs – largely thanks to stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah's bowling in the first innings after India were all out for 150.

Come second Test in Adelaide under the lights, Rohit entered playing XI at number six but failed with the bat and so did India. The visitors lost the match by 10 wickets as Australia levelled the five-Test series at 1-1.