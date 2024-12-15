Brisbane, Australia

Jasprit Bumrah was the only shining light for India on day 2 (Sunday) of the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test at Gabba in Brisbane against Australia. Bumrah took his second five-for of the series as Australia finished the day on 407/5. With his latest five-for, Bumrah became the first visiting pacer since Pakistan's Wasim Akram in 1990 to take three or more five-for in Australia.

Bumrah also became the first visiting bowler since Pakistan's Danish Kaneria in 2010 to take three or more five-for in Australia. Overall, he's also the fifth Indian bowler to take three or more five-for Down Under.

Before Bumrah, BS Chandrasekhar (3), Bishan Singh Bedi (3), Kapil Dev (5), and Anil Kumble (4) have taken three or more five-for in Australia. In the list, Bumrah is only the second pacer after Kapil to achieve the milestone.

This was Bumrah's 12th five-for in Test cricket and 10th outside India - going past Kapil Dev's nine to record the most five-for for an Indian bowler outside Asia. Bumrah's 12 five-for are also the second most for an India pacer behind Kapil's 16.

Other than Bumrah, who has 17 wickets in five innings of the series so far, the second best overall is Mitchell Starc's 11 and 10 for India by Mohammed Siraj.

As for the match, Steve Smith (101) and Travis Head (152) dominated India with a 241-run fourth wicket partnership after being 75/3.

Thanks to the partnership, Australia added 377 runs to their overnight score of 28/0 from the rain-affected day 1. At the close of play on day 2, Alex Carey was not out for Australia on 45 while Mitchell Starc was batting on seven runs.

Apart from Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Nitish Kumar Reddy picked a wicket each for India as well.