Brisbane, Australia

Australia's Steve Smith created history with his Test century on day 2 (Sunday) of the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test against India. Smith scored 101 runs before getting out - his 10th Test century against India and 33rd overall. Smith is now equal with England's Joe Root for most Test centuries against India. He also went past Steve Waugh's 32 Test tons to become second on the list of most Test centuries for Australia.

Smith is also the first cricketer in history to score 10 or more Test centuries against more than one team. Apart from 10 Test tons against India, Smith also has 12 Test centuries against England.

This was also Smith's eighth Test ton in the first innings after losing the toss and batting first - going past former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis' record of seven Test hundreds under the same circumstances.

Smith added 241 runs for the fourth wicket with Travis Head, who himself scored 152, and rescued Australia from 75/3. Thanks to the partnership, Australia finished the day on 405/7 - adding 377 runs to their overnight score of 28/0 from the rain-affected day 1.

At the close of play on day 2, Alex Carey was not out for Australia on 45 while Mitchell Starc was batting on seven runs.

For India, it was Jasprit Bumrah who battled alone and took another five-for while Siraj and Nitish Kumar Reddy chipped in with one wicket each. This was Bumrah's 12th five-for in Test cricket and 10th outside India - going past Kapil Dev's nine to record the most five-for for an Indian bowler outside Asia. Bumrah's 12 five-for are also the second most for an India pacer behind Kapil's 16.

Apart from Bumrah, who has 17 wickets in five innings of the series so far, the second best overall is Mitchell Starc's 11 and 10 for India by Mohammed Siraj.