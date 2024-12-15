Brisbane, Australia

Former Australia batter Matthew Hayden has slammed Marnus Labuschagne for getting distracted while batting and getting out shortly after. The incident happened on day 2 (Sunday) of the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.

"He saw 55 deliveries, and had no go forward whatsoever. Even that little exchange, if it was me at the crease and a bowler does that. I am not caring less. I'm not even looking at the bowler. I'm not acknowledging what he's doing one bit. He's nowhere near my space. In fact, I probably would have told him to get out of my space before he even got to the bails," Hayden said on broadcaster Star Sports at the end of play on Sunday (Dec 15).

The incident Hayden referred to also involved India pacer Mohammed Siraj who had switched bails on the stumps when Labuschagne was batting. The batter, however, changed it back as soon as Siraj turned around. The whole shenanigan didn't work out well for Labuschagne, as he got out shortly after scoring 12 off 55 balls.

As for the match, Labuschagne's wicket was the last good thing to happen to India as Australia added 377 runs for their overnight score of 28 from rain-shortened day 1 to finish Sunday at 405/7.

For the hosts, who were asked to bat first after losing the toss, Steve Smith (101) and Travis Head (152) starred with the bat and added 241 runs for the fourth wicket. For India, it was Jasprit Bumrah who battled alone and took another five-for while Siraj and Nitish Kumar Reddy chipped in with one wicket each.

At the close of play on day 2, Alex Carey was not out for Australia at 45 while Mitchell Starc was batting at seven runs.