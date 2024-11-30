Adelaide, Australia

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test against India in a blow to home team after their 295-run defeat in the first Test in Perth. The second Test, a day-night match to be played with pink ball, is scheduled to start on December 6. The board defined Hazlewood's unavailability due to 'low grade left side injury.'

Advertisment

Cricket Australia has added Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett, both still to make their Test debut, to the squad for the Adelaide Test. It is, however, Scott Boland, who is expected to replace Hazlewood for the Test. Boland was also in the 13-man squad for Perth Test.

Also Read: Shubman Gill provides update on thumb injury; gears up for return to XI for Pink-ball Test

Hazlewood was pick of the Aussie bowlers in the Perth Test with the figures of 5/57 in 34 overs across both innings (four-for in first and one in second). He also played a pivotal role against India in Adelaide last time, taking 5/8 as the visitors were bowled out for a mere 36 in their second innings.

Advertisment

His replacement Boland, however, has a stellar home Test record with 28 wickets in six games. Boland is also part of Prime Minister's XI side playing against India in a two-day practice game from November 30 to December 1.

Australia had previously added all-rounder Beau Webster to the squad as well - taking their total strength to 16.

Australia squad (for second Test): Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster, Sean Abbott, Brendan Doggett

Advertisment

India squad for Australia tour: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.