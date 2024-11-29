Canberra, Australia

India batter Shubman Gill returned to the nets for the first time since breaking his thumb in the lead-up to the Perth Test against Australia in BGT. Gill admitted feeling disappointed about missing the series opener but revealed he is happy about his recovery ahead of the second Test in Adelaide, starting December 6. At the start of India’s training session in Canberra on Friday (Nov 29), Gill faced throwdowns in the nets before opening arms in the extended session.

"He is batting right now, and our physio will evaluate him, and I will know his status after that," Team India’s assistant coach Abhishek Nayar said on Friday afternoon. "But from what I have seen, he is looking comfortable batting, and he looks like he can bat [in a match]. He is batting in the indoor nets, and we will know if he can play the practice match or not."

Gill also reflected on his first outing since getting injured during India’s simulation at WACA, saying he just wanted to get the feel of it and see how his injury is reacting.

Speaking on BCCI.TV, Gill said, “It was my first day, and I was just trying to get a feel to be honest, see how the injury is reacting if there was any kind of soreness. But it actually went much better than what I and Kamlesh bhai expected. I am very happy with that”.

Disappointed to miss out on Perth Test

Gill made his Test debut Down Under the last time at the MCG. He played a handy knock in the final Test in Brisbane to help India breach Gabba fortress and win the second Test series in Australia. While he played at three venues, including at the SCG in Sydney, Gill is yet to play at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

“When I got to know about my injury, for the first couple of days, I was quite low and disappointed. Perth was the only venue where I didn’t play when we came the last time, and I was looking forward to playing there at such an iconic venue. The way we played that game, at the end of the day, I was very happy,” Gill added.

Meanwhile, in Gill’s absence, India played Devdutt Padikkal at number three, who will make way for returning Rohit Sharma for the second Test in Adelaide. While Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal will open in the Pink-Ball Test, KL might bat at number three. Should Gill attain full fitness and remain available for selection, he will play ahead of Dhruv Jurel in the XI, with Gill back at number three, while Rahul will bat lower the order at five or six.

India will play a two-day game (under the lights) against Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra.

(With inputs from agencies)