Working from home? 5 tips to stay safe from hackers

While most of us are trying to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like cybercriminals are not on lockdown. Reports suggest that remote office setups have emerged as a new hotbed for hackers.

They are trying different ways to break into your Wi-Fi networks, online accounts and computers as hacking a home IT System is relatively easier than the ones deployed in office and once hacked, you may lose a lot from your data to money in your bank accounts. Therefore, you are advised to be extra cautious with your online activities.

Here are a few tips that can help you fend off cyber attacks.

1. Most commonly, hackers are using coronavirus-related phishing e-mails to attack people. They are playing into people’s fear. Today, people are afraid of COVID-19 and they are trying to get information on the virus from wherever they can. Cybercriminals are exploiting this behaviour to send fake emails and lure users with malicious links. Once you click on these links, hackers can break into your computer and mailbox to get your data. Therefore, avoid opening suspicious e-mails and clicking on unverified coronavirus-related links circulating on social messaging apps, emails, and elsewhere.

2. Create a strong password for your Wi-Fi network and online services such as banking and email accounts. How do you do that? Use a combination of letters, numbers and symbols in your password and keep it long. And that’s not all. Protect your online accounts with multiple layers of security. The best way to do that is by opting for the two-step verification. After all, it’s always better to have more layers of security than one.

3. Don’t forget to update your system. Software companies often roll out new updates with security patches. In other words, a new software update can make your system more secure than the previous version. Therefore, install updates on your desktop or laptop regularly.

4. A weak Wi-Fi network can make it easy for criminals to break into your system. So, secure your Wi-Fi access point carefully. Choose a complex password for your router, reset it every few days and limit the number of connected devices to your network.

5. Last but not least, use a virtual private network. A VPN can help protect the data you exchange with others. VPNs can provide a secure link between employees and organisations. They encrypt data and scan devices for malicious software such as viruses and ransomware.

If you follow these best practices, you can set up a safer work environment at home and reduce your chances of getting attacked by cybercriminals.

