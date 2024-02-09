WION Business Wrap | S&P 500's historic high, soaring cocoa prices & more

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

India nears landmark $100 bn investment pact with Switzerland, Norway

India is on the brink of finalising a trade agreement that could potentially unleash a wave of investment worth $100 billion over 15 years from a select group of European nations.

S&P 500 briefly touches the 5,000-mark. Here are the details

In a day marked by fluctuations, the S&P 500 index made a brief but impactful touch on the 5,000-point milestone, leaving investors reacting to earnings reports, a steady jobs report, and insights from policymakers on potential interest rate cuts.

Cocoa prices skyrocket to unprecedented highs amid global supply concerns

World cocoa prices reached historic highs on Thursday as traders scrambled to secure supplies, anticipating widening deficits for the ongoing season and expressing growing concerns for the future.

Tesla's revenue per employee trails behind competitors, amid layoff speculations

Recent financial reports indicate that Tesla, the leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, lags behind its automotive counterparts in the amount of revenue generated per employee.

Google unveils Gemini AI, formerly Bard chatbot, introducing paid subscription service

To compete with Microsoft in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) subscriptions, Google has rebranded its Bard chatbot as Gemini, powered by a new AI model.

Yen nears 10-week low, dollar strengthens as traders adjust rate expectations

The yen found itself hovering near a 10-week low on Friday, while the dollar continued its upward trajectory towards a fourth consecutive weekly advance.

Trump's social media platform edges closer to $50 mn financing deal ahead of public debut

Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), the blank-check acquisition company set to take former US President Donald Trump's social media platform public, is reportedly on the brink of securing a $50 million financing deal.

Flynn Group, the world's largest franchisee, explores potential $5 bn-plus sale