Yen nears 10-week low, dollar strengthens as traders adjust rate expectations

The yen found itself hovering near a 10-week low on Friday, while the dollar continued its upward trajectory towards a fourth consecutive weekly advance.

According to a Reuters report, the currency market witnessed adjustments as traders recalibrated their expectations concerning the timing of interest rate changes by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) and the potential for rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The yen, barely flinching after Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki's statement that he was "watching FX moves carefully," remained little changed at 149.315 per dollar in early Asian trading.

The yen's lack of response to Suzuki's warning underscores the nuanced considerations at play in the currency market.

Meanwhile, BOJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida's recent remarks contributed to the yen's weakened position, stating that it is "hard to imagine" a rapid increase in rates even after ending the negative interest rate policy.

In the realm of the dollar, the dollar index, measuring the currency against six major peers, stood steady at 104.15.

The dollar's resilience was evident as it gained 0.1 per cent following fresh data pointing to the robustness of the US labour market.

This follows a week where the dollar index has climbed 0.18 per cent, propelled by strong monthly payrolls data and a hawkish stance from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Traders, once anticipating early Fed rate cuts, now lay just 16.5 per cent odds for a rate cut at the Fed's next policy meeting in March, a significant shift from 65.9 per cent odds a month ago.

Reuters cited Richard Franulovich, Westpac's head of foreign exchange strategy, who predicts a potential rally toward 105.50 for the dollar index, emphasising latent upside fuel for the US currency.

He notes that while pricing for the March Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has been reduced, there is still potential for a USD rally in subsequent FOMC meetings.

Franulovich anticipates US resilience extending well into 2024, contributing to a potentially bumpy disinflation last mile.

Turning attention to other currencies, the euro remained relatively stable at $1.0774, and the sterling showed little movement at $1.2619. Both currencies demonstrated resilience amid efforts by the European Central Bank and Bank of England officials to counter market expectations of early rate reductions.

New Zealand's dollar, on the other hand, gained 0.34 per cent to $0.6117, supported by bets for a delayed start to Reserve Bank rate cuts or the potential for further hikes, following stronger-than-forecast job market data.

In the realm of cryptocurrency, bitcoin traded little changed at around $45,300, maintaining its position as a significant player in the ever-evolving financial landscape.