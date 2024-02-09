Google unveils Gemini AI, formerly Bard chatbot, introducing paid subscription service

To compete with Microsoft in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) subscriptions, Google has rebranded its Bard chatbot as Gemini, powered by a new AI model.

According to a Reuters report, the tech giant announced the launch of a paid subscription service, Gemini Advanced, allowing US customers to access enhanced reasoning capabilities for $19.99 a month.

This subscription includes the powerful Ultra 1.0 AI model and offers two terabytes of cloud storage, a value of $9.99 monthly.

Subscribers can anticipate integration with Gmail and Google's productivity suite, forming the Google One AI Premium plan.

Product Lead Jack Krawczyk emphasised the comprehensive nature of Google's subscription, stating, "When I pay $20 a month, access to a model alone is not really enough."

The subscription aims to align with users' workflow by providing cloud storage, Gmail integration, and more.

The move underscores Google's response to the evolving landscape of AI subscriptions, with Microsoft and OpenAI already offering competing services such as ChatGPT Plus.

Both Google and Microsoft's subscriptions are priced at $20 a month in the United States, indicating the growing competition for consumers seeking advanced AI capabilities.

Gemini Advanced targets users desiring the most capable generative AI technology, capable of creating content on demand and handling queries without obvious online answers.

Google envisions Gemini becoming a product with billions of users, leveraging its extensive base of Android phone customers.

Android users can opt into Gemini as their default digital assistant, accessible through an app, the power button, or voice commands like "Hey Google."

The rollout of Gemini Advanced is set to expand globally, starting with the US and progressing to Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other regions with additional language support in Japanese and Korean.

According to Krawczyk, this shift represents "the artist formerly known as Bard" entering "the Gemini era."

Gemini Advanced is now available in English in 150 countries, with a two-month subscription trial offered to users at no cost.