WION Business Wrap | India’s onion ban, Russian diamond ban, Protests in Buenos Aires & more

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round-up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

India's onion export ban sends shockwaves across Asia. Here's why

The recent ban on onion exports by India, the world's largest onion exporter, has created a ripple effect across Asia, causing a surge in prices and forcing countries to seek alternative sources.

India urges to G7 for delay Russian diamond ban, seeks clarity on tracing rules

In a bid to address uncertainties surrounding the tracing of diamond origins, India has urged the Group of Seven (G7) nations to delay the impending ban on Russian diamonds.

Protests erupt in Buenos Aires against Milei's economic overhaul

In a display of public discontent, thousands took to the streets of Buenos Aires to voice their opposition to President Javier Milei's economic shock measures.

UK Supreme Court rules against AI as patent 'Inventor' in landmark case

The UK Supreme Court has ruled against the notion that artificial intelligence (AI) can be recognised as an inventor for patent rights.

IMF sounds alarm on India's rising debt, warns of exceeding 100pc of GDP

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued a cautionary note, warning that India's general government debt could surpass 100 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the medium term.

Toyota initiates global recall of 1.12 million vehicles over airbag concerns

Toyota Motor has announced a comprehensive recall due to a potential airbag issue linked to a sensor short circuit which in turn is set of affect 1.12 million vehicles worldwide.