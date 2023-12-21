Protests erupt in Buenos Aires against Milei's economic overhaul 

In a display of public discontent, thousands took to the streets of Buenos Aires to voice their opposition to President Javier Milei's economic shock measures. The demonstrations marked the first major challenge for Argentina's new libertarian leader, who assumed office with a commitment to reduce public spending.

According to Reuters, Milei's recent announcements of a 54 per cent devaluation of the peso, subsidy cuts, and the closure of government ministries have sparked widespread concern and opposition from various social groups. The protests, primarily led by organisations representing the unemployed, unfolded peacefully in the main Plaza de Mayo square, where participants demanded increased financial support for the impoverished.

President Milei's austerity measures, aimed at addressing Argentina's acute economic crisis, have triggered a wave of dissent. The proposed reforms, including the devaluation of the peso, have garnered significant attention and criticism.

Milei's commitment to slashing public spending has set the stage for a potential clash with social groups that vehemently oppose what they refer to as "shock therapy" for the economy. The protesters, amidst a heavy police presence, marched peacefully, emphasising their desire for a peaceful demonstration without confrontations or clashes.

Eduardo Belliboni, leader of the leftist protest group Polo Obrero, emphasised the peaceful nature of the mobilisation. "It is a peaceful mobilisation. We do not want any type of confrontation. We do not want any type of clash," Reuters quoted him as saying.

The protesters, mainly advocating for increased financial support for the impoverished, congregated in Plaza de Mayo square, historically significant as a meeting point in front of the presidential palace. Authorities directed the demonstrators away from roads to ensure the flow of traffic.

President Milei's recently appointed security minister introduced a "protocol" to maintain public order, allowing federal forces to prevent disruptive road-blocking protests. This move has garnered criticism from social organisations, with some arguing that the protocol infringes on the right to protest.

The government's warning that those blocking streets could lose their right to receive state benefits adds another layer of tension to the ongoing situation. As the protests unfolded, an official announcement at train stations in Buenos Aires reiterated the potential consequences: “He who cuts, does not get paid.”

(With inputs from Reuters)