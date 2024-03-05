WION Business Wrap | China’s 5pc growth target, American Airlines’s largest plane order and more

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

China aims for economic transformation with 5pc growth target: Report

Premier Li Qiang outlined ambitious plans for China's economic future during his maiden work report at the National People's Congress on Tuesday.

American Airlines takes flight into the future with largest plane order in 10 years

In a move to capitalise on the resurgent demand for premium travel, American Airlines announced its most substantial plane order since 2011 on Monday, securing a deal for 260 new jets from Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer.

India’s SBI urges Supreme Court for electoral bond data extension until June 30

The State Bank of India (SBI), a state-run lender, has formally requested the Supreme Court to extend the deadline for sharing Electoral Bond data from March 6 to June 30.

Bitcoin surges beyond $68,000, approaches all-time high amid record inflows

Bitcoin has experienced a remarkable rally, hitting a two-year high on Monday and surpassing the $68,000 mark, bringing it close to its all-time high.

FAA cracks down on Boeing 737 MAX production, citing quality control failures

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has thrown a wrench into Boeing's plans, revealing multiple instances of alleged non-compliance with manufacturing quality control requirements during a 737 MAX production audit.

Goldman Sachs Wealth Management cautions against investing in China. Here’s why

The Chief Investment Officer of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s wealth-management business, Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani, has issued a stark warning against investing in China, despite recent significant declines in the country's stock market.

Bank of Korea faces uncertainties amidst board shuffle, warns ex-director

South Korea's Central Bank, the Bank of Korea (BOK), is undergoing a shakeup in its policy board, raising concerns about future efforts to control inflation, warns a former policy director.

Indian home prices poised for 7pc growth amid luxury property surge: Survey

Home prices in India are anticipated to see a steady ascent of 7 per cent this year and the next, propelled chiefly by the boost in purchases of luxury properties, according to a recent survey conducted by Reuters.

AMD faces setback as US Government blocks sale of AI chip to China

Advanced Micro Devices has encountered a challenge in its efforts to offer an artificial intelligence chip specifically designed for the Chinese market.

Tesla shares plunge over 7 per cent as China sales decline: Report