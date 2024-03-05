FAA cracks down on Boeing 737 MAX production, citing quality control failures

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has thrown a wrench into Boeing's plans, revealing multiple instances of alleged non-compliance with manufacturing quality control requirements during a 737 MAX production audit.

The audit scrutinised both Boeing and its supplier, Spirit AeroSystems, identifying issues in manufacturing process control, parts handling, storage, and overall product control.

While the FAA did not specify corrective actions, the findings prompted a statement from Spirit AeroSystems, indicating ongoing discussions with Boeing and the FAA regarding "appropriate corrective actions".

Boeing responded, acknowledging the findings and saying that it was rectifying the situation.

The aerospace giant is currently engaged in talks to acquire Spirit AeroSystems, a former subsidiary it spun off in 2005.

The FAA's audit was instigated by a mid-air emergency on January 5 involving an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9, which lost a door plug at 16,000 feet.

Following the incident, the FAA barred Boeing from expanding 737 production, deeming the "unacceptable" quality assurance issues a cause for concern.

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker previously urged Boeing to develop a comprehensive plan addressing "systemic quality-control issues" within 90 days, highlighting the need for "real and profound improvements."

The FAA audit aims to scrutinise the entire production process and identify faults, intending to hold Boeing accountable for improvements.

The incident involving a missing door plug prompted a grounding of the MAX 9 for several weeks in January.

The FAA's investigation into the mid-air emergency incident includes determining the manufacturing documents used for authorising the opening and closing of the door plug during the aircraft's construction.

In a management shakeup last month, Ed Clark, the head of Boeing's 737 MAX program, was abruptly removed.

The FAA's scrutiny follows a history of Boeing quality lapses, including a $6.6 million fine paid in 2021 as part of a settlement over safety-oversight lapses.

In December, the FAA urged airlines to inspect MAX planes for loose bolts in the rudder control system, further highlighting the ongoing concerns regarding Boeing's manufacturing quality.