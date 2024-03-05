Bank of Korea faces uncertainties amidst board shuffle, warns ex-director

South Korea's Central Bank, the Bank of Korea (BOK), is undergoing a shakeup in its policy board, raising concerns about future efforts to control inflation, warns a former policy director.

According to Bloomberg News, the impending departure of key members, Cho Yun-je and Suh Young Kyung, who played pivotal roles in the decision to raise interest rates in August 2021, is leaving the BOK with a leadership vacuum in the face of potential economic challenges.

This development adds an element of unpredictability to the BOK's strategy in tamping down price pressure in case it resurfaces, given the departure of experienced figures who witnessed the adverse effects of aggressively eased policies.

Early inflation fighters bid farewell

The BOK's board reorganisation is part of one of the most substantial overhauls in years.

Cho Yun-je and Suh Young Kyung, the only remaining members from the board that initiated the key interest rate hike in August 2021, are set to complete their four-year terms in April.

Hong Kyungsik, the recently retired director general of the monetary policy department, emphasises their crucial role, stating, "They were there to witness the adverse effects of aggressively eased policy."

Leadership vacuum raises concerns

The departure of key figures from the BOK's board raises concerns about the institution's ability to navigate future challenges.

Hong Kyungsik, who observed the decision-making process leading to the exit from the record-low rate of 0.5 per cent, notes the value of the experience in addressing financial imbalances in an ultra-low-rate environment.

With Cho and Suh leaving, Governor Rhee Chang-yong and board member Shin Sung Hwan will be the sole members with pre-2023 experience, potentially heightening uncertainties in the board's decision-making process.

Economic challenges and political landscape

As South Korea gears up for parliamentary elections in April, the BOK faces challenges not only internally but also externally.

The nominations for new board members typically involve consultation with the president's office, adding a political dimension to the central bank's restructuring.

The elections are crucial to President Yoon Suk Yeol's policy agenda, shaping the economic landscape for the remainder of his term until 2027.

Real estate concerns prompt caution

The BOK, amidst the board reshuffle, is likely to grapple with credit risks associated with the real estate market.

Hong points out that concerns related to the real estate sector influenced the bank's decision to slow the pace of tightening and maintain the interest rate at 3.5 per cent for most of 2023.

Challenges in the construction industry, exemplified by the financial troubles of companies like Taeyoung Engineering & Construction Co., continue to test the board's direction in policymaking.

Divergent views on interest rates

Divergent views on interest rates within the BOK are evident, with an unidentified board member suggesting a possible rate cut in the next three months, a proposition Governor Rhee pushed back against, stating it would be challenging in the first half of 2024.

Hong Kyungsik aligns with Rhee's perspective, emphasising that it is too early for the BOK to pivot, considering the ongoing fight against inflation.

Persistent risks and economic factors

Hong warns that despite the easing of inflationary pressures, risks remain.

Factors such as foreign exchange rates, critical for a country heavily reliant on imports, pose challenges.

The depreciation of the won led the BOK to implement a larger-than-usual rate hike in late 2022. Consumer expectations for inflation, measured by an index, increased last month, adding to concerns.

A resurgence in household debt further supports the case for continued efforts against potential asset bubbles.

Government measures to boost the housing market clash with central bank efforts to curb debt appetite.

Inflation figures for February are eagerly awaited, set for release early Wednesday.