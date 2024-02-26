WION Business Wrap | Byju defies ouster attempts, Lufthansa’s wage negotiations, UK exporters woes and more

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

Byju's CEO defies ouster attempts, asserts leadership in a letter to employees

Following an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) where shareholders of Byju's voted to remove Byju Raveendran from the board, the embattled founder and CEO reaffirmed his position in a note to employees, denouncing the proceedings as a "farce."

Lufthansa urges swift resolution in wage negotiations amid union demands

While negotiations between German airline Lufthansa and the labour union Verdi continue, Lufthansa expressed its eagerness to swiftly settle the wage dispute concerning thousands of ground crew members.

UK exporters and manufacturers grapple with Red Sea disruption: Report

A recent survey conducted by the British Chambers of Commerce has revealed that a majority of UK exporters and manufacturers have been adversely affected by the disruptions in the Red Sea, stemming from attacks on shipping vessels by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels.

Top US universities settle for $166 million over favouring wealthy students

Four prestigious universities in the United States, namely Dartmouth, Northwestern, Rice, and Vanderbilt, have agreed to a combined settlement of $166 million to resolve allegations of favouring wealthy student applicants.

Latest NSSO consumer survey indicates poverty down to 5% in India: NITI Aayog CEO

The latest consumer expenditure survey indicates that poverty has come down to five per cent in the country and people are becoming prosperous both in rural and urban areas, NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam said on Sunday.

India's economic growth forecast to slow to 6.5pc in FY25, says India ratings and research

India's economic growth trajectory is anticipated to decelerate to 6.5 per cent in the fiscal year 2024-25, according to projections by India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra).

India to assert key interests, opposes China-led investment pact at WTO ministerial meeting

India is set to take a firm stance against a proposal led by China for an investment facilitation pact and advocate strongly for its key interests at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) ministerial meeting commencing on Tuesday.

US airlines increase checked baggage fees amid rising costs: Report

United Airlines has joined American Airlines and JetBlue Airways in hiking checked baggage fees for North American travellers, reflecting the broader trend among major US carriers.

Vinfast seeks import duty reduction in India to boost EV adoption

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast has made a request to the Indian government to consider reducing import duties on its cars for a period of approximately two years.

Energy trading houses grapple with cash surplus ahead of London meet

As the world's leading energy trading houses gear up for their annual industry gathering in London this week, they confront a significant challenge: what to do with their huge cash reserves.

Broadcom nears $3.8 billion deal to sell end-user computing business to KKR

Chipmaker Broadcom is on the brink of finalising a $3.8 billion agreement to offload its end-user computing (EUC) business to private equity giant KKR, according to sources familiar with the matter.

US treasury official voices concerns over China's excess capacity, assures dollar dominance

Concerns about China's excess industrial capacity and its possible effects on the world economy were voiced by US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo on Friday.

Central European shoppers remain cautious amid economic uncertainty despite inflation dip