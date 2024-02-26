UK exporters and manufacturers grapple with Red Sea disruption: Report

A recent survey conducted by the British Chambers of Commerce has revealed that a majority of UK exporters and manufacturers have been adversely affected by the disruptions in the Red Sea, stemming from attacks on shipping vessels by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels.

According to the survey findings, 55 per cent of exporters and 53 per cent of manufacturers and business-to-consumer services firms, including retailers and wholesalers, reported experiencing disruptions, with 37 per cent of all businesses reporting some level of impact.

"There has been spare capacity in the shipping freight industry to respond to the difficulties, which has bought us some time. But our research suggests that the longer the current situation persists, the more likely it is that the cost pressures will start to build," William Bain, the head of trade policy at the British Chambers of Commerce told Reuters.

Businesses across various sectors have encountered a range of challenges due to the Red Sea disruption, including increases in container hire costs and delivery delays ranging from three to four weeks.

Moreover, many companies have grappled with cash flow difficulties and shortages of crucial parts, exacerbating operational strains.

The Bank of England has identified the disruptions in the Red Sea as one of the primary upside risks to inflation this year.

Despite initial concerns about the economic impact of the attacks and broader conflicts in West Asia, the repercussions in Britain have been less severe than anticipated.

However, heightened tensions in the region have raised concerns about potential escalation and further economic ramifications.

The Houthi rebels have intensified their attacks on shipping vessels, particularly those with links to Israel, the United States, and Britain.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East, compounded by the Israel-Hamas war, has fuelled these retaliatory actions, disrupting vital trade routes in the region.

The survey conducted by the British Chambers of Commerce, encompassing responses from 1,087 firms, sheds light on the widespread ramifications of the Red Sea disruption on UK businesses.

With the majority of surveyed businesses reporting adverse effects, the need for swift resolution and effective mitigation strategies becomes increasingly imperative to safeguard economic stability and mitigate further disruptions.

The recent spike in costs reported by British businesses, as indicated by the S&P Purchasing Managers' Index, has brought out the urgency of addressing the challenges posed by the Red Sea disruption.

While higher freight costs attributed to the ongoing disruptions have contributed to increased expenses for many manufacturers, rising wage bills remain a significant factor impacting overall costs for businesses across various sectors.