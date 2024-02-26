Central European shoppers remain cautious amid economic uncertainty despite inflation dip

In the heart of Central Europe, despite a slight ebb in inflation, shoppers remain hesitant and cautious about their spending habits, reflecting a deeper-rooted uncertainty in the region's economic recovery.

This is based on a Reuters report.

Last week's frenzy over a technical glitch that momentarily offered an Electrolux oven at a mere 1 per cent of its list price in Hungary exemplifies the desperation for bargains amid ongoing economic challenges.

According to Peter Toth, head of Central and Eastern Europe South sales area at Electrolux, weak consumer sentiment persists in 2024 as individuals gravitate towards lower prices and defer non-essential purchases.

This sentiment echoes across the region, where governments hoped a surge in consumer spending would counterbalance weakened export demands and revitalise the economy.

Despite expectations for recovery, both the Czech Republic and Hungary faced economic setbacks, with the former revising its growth forecast downwards due to sluggish consumption.

Even Poland, anticipated to witness significant wage increases, experienced mixed consumer spending patterns in January, reflecting a cautious approach towards expenditure.

Economists at Bank Pekao expressed scepticism regarding the Polish consumer's potential, predicting a year dominated by savings rather than a consumption surge.

While some sectors like vehicle sales saw growth, others, including clothing, faltered, indicating a nuanced economic landscape.

Tomas Prouza, President of the Czech Trade and Tourism Association, anticipates a gradual rebound in consumer demand, particularly in leisure and higher-quality goods, towards the latter half of the year.

However, pessimism looms, with a PricewaterhouseCoopers survey revealing subdued revenue growth expectations among Hungarian executives.

Witold Orlowski, Chief Economic Advisor at PwC Poland, doesn't foresee an imminent consumer boom in Central and Eastern European countries.

Lukasz Kozlowski, chief economist at the Federation of Polish Entrepreneurs, predicts a modest recovery in retail trade for 2024, albeit hindered by potential reinstatement of food sales tax and sustained borrowing costs.

Additionally, the lingering psychological impact of Germany's economic weakness, the region's primary export destination, casts a shadow over consumer behaviour.

Pawel Ropiak, an economist at Polish lender BGK, highlights that despite supportive fiscal and monetary policies, consumer spending may remain subdued, as inflation eroded savings, fostering a culture of caution.