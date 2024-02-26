Lufthansa urges swift resolution in wage negotiations amid union demands

While negotiations between German airline Lufthansa and the labour union Verdi continue, Lufthansa expressed its eagerness to swiftly settle the wage dispute concerning thousands of ground crew members.

This is based on a Reuters report.

The call for expedited negotiations comes as Verdi pushes for higher pay increases to prevent further strike actions that have disrupted operations.

In response a Lufthansa spokesperson said, “We have taken note of Verdi's statements and are still interested in a quick agreement."

Ground staff staged their second strike this month, leading to disruptions, with Lufthansa reporting an impact on around 100,000 passengers.

Despite multiple rounds of discussions, the latest meeting failed to yield any progress in resolving the conflict over pay for approximately 25,000 ground employees.

Originally set for mid-March, Verdi is now pressing for an earlier meeting to accelerate the negotiation process, contingent upon a better offer from Lufthansa's side.

Verdi has reiterated its stance, stressing the necessity for Lufthansa to present a significantly enhanced proposal before convening for further discussions.

The union highlighted the modest adjustments made by Lufthansa in its previous offers, labelling them as "small concessions."

Additionally, Verdi pointed out that while Lufthansa extended the duration of a proposed new pay structure, the fundamental disagreements remain unresolved.

The heart of the dispute revolves around Verdi's demands for a wage increase of 12.5 per cent or a minimum monthly increment of 500 euros over the course of a year, along with a one-time payment of 3,000 euros.