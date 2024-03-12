WION Business Wrap | Bitcoin’s ascend to $72,000, Trump’s TikTok U-turn and more

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round-up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

Bitcoin skyrockets to record highs surpassing $72,000 amid strong demand

Bitcoin has reached an all-time high above $72,000 on Monday, continuing its upward trajectory as demand for the leading cryptocurrency shows no signs of declining.

Trump's TikTok U-turn: Says some kids will 'go crazy without it', Facebook 'enemy of the people'

As the US is moving towards a possible ban on TikTok in the country, former president Donald Trump has now opposed it, saying such a step will only empower Facebook which in his view is the "enemy of the people".

Elon Musk accused of using charity foundation to serve tax breaks and self-interests

Elon Musk, the world's second-richest person, is under scrutiny as an in-depth report suggests that his charity, The Musk Foundation, is being utilised for tax breaks and self-serving interests.

Byju's shifts to remote work, closes offices nationwide amid financial turmoil

India’s Edtech firm, Byju's, has implemented a permanent work-from-home policy for its employees, with the exception of nearly 300 Byju's Tuition Centres.

India still world’s largest arms importer with Russia being its top supplier: Report

India continues to be the world’s largest arms importer, with Russia being the prime source of its procurement despite declining share in past years, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reported on Monday (Mar 11).

IndiGo's co-founder Rakesh Gangwal sells $820 million stake in bulk deal

Indian low-cost carrier, IndiGo’s co-founder, Rakesh Gangwal, has sold 5.8 per cent stake in operator Interglobe Aviation via bulk deals, raising a sum of ₹6,785 crore ($820.3 million) on Monday.

Ford settles US import tariff evasion case, agrees to pay $365 million

In a resolution to a decade-old dispute, Ford Motor will pay a hefty sum of $365 million to settle allegations brought forth by the US Justice Department.

Xiaomi set to revolutionise EV market with SU7 launch, shares surge 7 pc

China's tech giant Xiaomi has announced the commencement of deliveries for its first electric vehicle (EV) model, SU7, this month, marking its foray into the competitive automotive landscape

Boeing’s present troubles present an opportunity for Airbus to ascend. Here’s how

Airbus, once the underdog, has soared to prominence, surpassing Boeing with its A320 series becoming the best-selling aircraft of all time in 2019.

FTC hearing set for Kroger-Albertsons merger amid price hike concerns

US District Judge Adrienne Nelson has scheduled a hearing for August 26 to consider the Federal Trade Commission's request for a preliminary injunction against Kroger's $24.6 billion acquisition of Albertsons, a smaller rival.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon urges Fed caution on interest rate cuts

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has advised the Federal Reserve to exercise prudence before considering any interest rate cuts, urging the central bank to uphold its credibility in combating inflation.

US Commerce Secretary announces $1 billion investments in Philippines