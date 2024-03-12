FTC hearing set for Kroger-Albertsons merger amid price hike concerns

US District Judge Adrienne Nelson has scheduled a hearing for August 26 to consider the Federal Trade Commission's request for a preliminary injunction against Kroger's $24.6 billion acquisition of Albertsons, a smaller rival.

The FTC's lawsuit, filed last month, aims to block the deal, which would establish a supermarket conglomerate boasting over 4,000 stores.

According to the FTC, this merger could potentially lead to increased grocery prices for millions of American consumers, prompting concerns from lawmakers and consumer advocacy groups.

Kroger, the second-largest player in the US grocery market behind Walmart, remains committed to defending the merger in court despite the legal challenges.

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen reiterated the company's stance, emphasising their belief that the merger represents the best outcome for American families.

However, until the legal issues are resolved, the companies cannot proceed with the acquisition.

The FTC, along with eight states, has opposed the merger, arguing that it would stifle competition between Kroger and Albertsons.

The Biden administration's focus on lowering grocery prices and its reluctance towards large-scale mergers that could result in price hikes have intensified the scrutiny on this deal.

The FTC contends that the merger, announced in October 2022, could potentially eliminate significant competition in the grocery sector.

In response to concerns raised by regulators, Kroger has proposed divesting 413 stores and eight distribution centers to C&S Wholesale Grocers.

Additionally, the company indicated a potential need to shed an additional 237 stores to secure regulatory approval.

However, the FTC has deemed Kroger's divestment proposal inadequate, further complicating the merger process.

Kroger has defended its business model, highlighting its track record of reducing prices annually since 2003.

The company asserts that this strategy will be extended to the merged entity, assuring consumers of continued affordability in the grocery market.

Regardless of these assurances, the FTC remains skeptical about the potential impacts of the merger on competition and consumer prices.