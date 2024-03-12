JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon urges Fed caution on interest rate cuts

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has advised the Federal Reserve to exercise prudence before considering any interest rate cuts, urging the central bank to uphold its credibility in combating inflation.

Speaking at the Australian Financial Review business summit via livestream from New York, Dimon emphasised the importance of data dependency in monetary policy decisions.

He suggested that the Fed should delay rate cuts until after June to assess the evolving economic landscape.

Dimon expressed concern about the potential impact on the central bank's credibility, stating, "Their credibility is a little bit at stake here."

Market expectations currently indicate an 84 per cent probability of rate cuts in June, with 90 basis points of cuts anticipated for the year.

Dimon conveyed a positive outlook on the U.S. economy, describing it as almost reaching a state of boom.

However, he cautioned against unbridled optimism, warning against the widespread acceptance of the soft landing narrative in financial markets.

While acknowledging the strength of the economy, Dimon assessed the likelihood of a recession at about 65 per cent and did not rule out the possibility of stagflation.

He attributed the surge in debt and equity markets since late 2023 to the lingering effects of pandemic-era fiscal and monetary stimulus, cautioning against complacency.

Regarding cryptocurrencies, Dimon reiterated his skepticism, particularly towards bitcoin, highlighting its association with illegal activities such as sex trafficking, fraud, and terrorism.

Regardless of defending individuals' rights to engage in bitcoin transactions, Dimon clarified that he personally has no intention to invest in the digital currency.

He highlighted the need for regulatory scrutiny and cautioned against the potential risks associated with cryptocurrencies.

Dimon also discussed the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in banking, revealing that JPMorgan has dedicated significant resources to explore various applications of AI technology.

He disclosed that the bank currently has two thousand employees working on 400 different AI use cases.

Dimon also shared his personal use of AI for summarising books he lacks time to read.

Beyond AI, Dimon expressed concerns about the upcoming U.S. presidential election, anticipating a contentious campaign.

He expressed hopes for a more thoughtful and rational approach to foreign policy from presidential candidates, particularly regarding geopolitical tensions.