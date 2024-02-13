US universities settle lawsuit over admission practices

A significant development unfolded in the legal battle between major US universities and students alleging biased admission practices favouring wealthy applicants. US District Judge Matthew Kennelly in Chicago granted preliminary approval for settlements totalling over $104 million between several prestigious institutions and a proposed class of students on Monday.

The lawsuit, initiated in 2022, accused universities, including Brown, Columbia, and Yale, of unlawfully considering applicants' financial backgrounds in their admission decisions, contrary to claims of being "need-blind." The plaintiffs sought billions of dollars in damages on behalf of hundreds of thousands of current and former students.

Notably, settlements were reached with Brown, Columbia, Yale, Duke, and Emory, among others. Yale and Emory agreed to pay $18.5 million each, Brown committed $19.5 million, and Columbia and Duke pledged $24 million each. Despite the settlements, the universities denied any liability.

According to court filings, average payouts to class members are projected to be $750, with additional settlements pending, including with Vanderbilt University. Eric Cramer, chairman of Berger Montague and legal representative for the students.

Cramer highlighted the students' pursuit of a resolution "at the right amount" with willing institutions, juxtaposed with the determination to litigate against those unwilling to settle reasonably.